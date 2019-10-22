Hungarian central bank leaves rates unchanged, as expected

BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, in line with market expectations, which foresee no change in official rates at least until the end of next year.

The decision to keep the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at minus 0.05% was in line with the unanimous call of economists polled by Reuters. At 1201 GMT, the forint traded at 330.1 versus the euro, unchanged from its levels just before the announcement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)