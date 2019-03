BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank raised its overnight deposit rate, in line with a slim majority of analyst forecasts, by 10 basis points to -0.05 percent on Tuesday, marking a new chapter for the bank after a nearly seven-year period of monetary easing.

The bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.9 percent, as expected. Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy and two of his deputies will hold a news conference on the decision at 1400 GMT. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)