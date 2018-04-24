FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary central bank keeps main rates steady, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank kept its main interest rates at record lows on Tuesday, as expected, looking to boost economic growth with a flood of cheap credit as inflation remains well below its policy target.

One of central Europe’s most dovish central banks kept its base rate at 0.9 percent and the overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent, both in line with the unanimous forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll.

At 1200 GMT, the forint traded at 312.85 versus the euro, unchanged from levels just before the announcement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

