BUDAPEST, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, amid slowing domestic inflation, a worsening euro zone economic outlook and global monetary easing.

The decision to keep the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05% was in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll last week. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)