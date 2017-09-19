FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary cuts overnight deposit rate by 10 bps to -0.15 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a month ago

Hungary cuts overnight deposit rate by 10 bps to -0.15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank cut its overnight deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.15 percent on Tuesday, easing monetary conditions further in a widely expected move to combat what it sees as a benign underlying inflation outlook.

The bank left its base rate on hold at a record-low 0.9 percent, in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll last week as well as a pledge by the central bank to loosen monetary conditions with tools other than the base rate.

At 1202 GMT, the forint traded at 309.31 versus the euro, a touch stronger than 309.35 just before the announcement.

The NBH will publish fresh inflation and economic growth forecasts at 1300 GMT, when it could also unveil additional easing steps to boost market liquidity. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.