Hungary keeps all key interest rates unchanged, as expected

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) kept all key interest rates unchanged at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, as expected, after the bank’s bond purchases launched early this month pushed down longer-dated debt yields and the forint had stabilised.

The NBH left the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%, both in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. The bank will issue a policy statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)