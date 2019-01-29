Hungary keeps rates unchanged, policy tweaks in focus

BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left its main interest rates unchanged at record lows on Tuesday, as expected, with investors focusing on any hints about the timing of policy normalisation as core inflation creeps higher.

The bank kept its base rate at 0.9 percent and the overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent, both in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

At 1301 GMT, the forint traded at 317.09 versus the euro, unchanged from levels just before the announcement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)