BUDAPEST, April 30 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, although economists project a slow increase in official rates this year and next because of strong domestic inflation.

The bank left its base rate at 0.9 percent and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05 percent, in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll last week. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)