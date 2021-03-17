POLL-Hungary c.bank to keep rates steady next week, may tighten in Q2

* Base rate seen at 0.6%, O/N depo rate at -0.05%

* Most economists see one-week depo rate steady in Q2

* Some see chance for tightening due to high CPI, weak forint

BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary is likely to leave its key interest rates steady next Tuesday, but with the forint near record lows and inflation rising, it may need to tighten short-term rates in the coming months, a Reuters poll showed.

All 21 analysts in a March 15-17 survey said the NBH would leave its base rate at 0.6%. Nine economists who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate said that would remain at -0.05%.

A large majority of analysts expect no change in the central bank’s one-week deposit rate this month from 0.75%, where it has stayed since September’s 15-basis-point increase.

Forecasts for the second quarter however reflect a much higher degree of uncertainty, with seven economists projecting no change by the end of the quarter, two forecasting another 15 basis-point increase, while two see a cut of an equal size.

The NBH has said inflation could temporarily overshoot its 2% to 4% target range in the second quarter due to fuel price base effects and higher tobacco prices, but economists expect price growth near the bank’s target over the next three years.

“Against the current market background, Hungary stands out due to its elevated CPI inflation outlook and the NBH’s sizable liquidity injections,” economists at JP Morgan said in a note.

They added that Hungary’s relatively high policy rate within its region and its current account returning to a surplus meant the forint was “somewhat better anchored” than last year.

“This should help the NBH pursue a cautious stance, sounding hawkish but attempting to muddle through without changing rates.”

However, others say any large upside surprise in inflation, which may push the forint past its April 2020 record lows at 370 per euro, could leave the NBH with no choice but to act. The NBH sets the deposit rate at weekly tenders, enabling it to respond to any market volatility faster.

“We see an increased chance that the market will be worried about the above 4% CPI in April-May, which may push EUR/HUF to or above 370, triggering an emergency hike by the NBH,” said economist Peter Virovacz, at ING.

“For a first reaction, we see the NBH increasing the one-week deposit rate by only 15 bps, to keep EUR/HUF in check. Should the inflation reading cause an upside surprise, maybe 15 bps won’t be enough.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)