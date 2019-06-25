UPDATE 1-Hungarian central bank keeps rates unchanged, inflation forecasts in focus

* Base rate 0.9%, overnight deposit rate -0.05%

* Bank to publish CPI forecasts, policy stance at 1300 GMT

* ECB’s dovish turn helps Hungarian bank’s loose policy

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, maintaining its dovish stance after the European Central Bank reversed course on monetary policy and flagged further easing earlier this month.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%, in line with the forecast of most analysts in a Reuters poll last week.

Central Europe’s most dovish central bank had raised its overnight deposit rate by 10 basis points in March, halting nearly seven years of monetary easing, after inflation rose near the top of its 2% to 4% target range.

It has kept rates on hold since then and said a global economic slowdown could curb inflation later this year. The ECB’s recent dovish turn may help the Hungarian central bank maintain its accommodative policy, analysts have said.

The bank will release new inflation and GDP projections at 1300 GMT on Tuesday, when the Monetary Council also publishes a statement about its rate decision.

Analysts at Raiffeisen said an uptick in inflation in recent months in Hungary would likely prove temporary mainly due to base effects.

“This should ... lend support to the accommodative NBH stance which we do not expect to change in the foreseeable future except for the ongoing, albeit moderate withdrawal of excess liquidity,” Raiffeisen said in a note before the rate meeting.

Core inflation rose to the top of the bank’s 2% to 4% target range in May, but the bank has been relaxed about near-term price developments, saying inflation would hover around its target in the coming quarters.

Analysts expect the rate of inflation to reach 3.45% this year, slipping to 3.2% next year and dropping to the mid-point of the central bank’s 3% target range in 2021.

The central bank’s dovish policy has been weighing on the Hungarian currency in recent weeks. The forint traded at 324.50 at 1205 GMT, weaker than 324 before the rate decision. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)