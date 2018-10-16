UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank holds fire, shrugging off rising inflation

* Base rate, overnight deposit rate remain at record lows

* Sept inflation rose to highest since January 2013

* Bank sees sustainable 3 pct inflation rate by mid-2019

* Some market players question sustainability of loose policy

BUDAPEST, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank (NBH) kept its key interest rates on hold at record lows on Tuesday, in the face of market concerns about recent rises in inflation.

Central Europe’s most dovish central bank left its base rate at 0.9 percent and its overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent , both in line with the median forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll.

At 1202 GMT, the forint traded at 322 versus the euro, a touch weaker than 321.83 before the announcement.

The bank has stuck to its dovish stance even as some other central banks in Central Europe started raising interest rates.

It revamped its policy tools in September to prepare for a gradual policy normalisation but stopping short of saying when this could start.

Headline inflation picked up to 3.6 percent in September from 3.4 percent in August, the highest rate since January 2013, but still within the NBH’s 2 to 4 percent target range.

“Following a significant upward surprise in the September inflation release relative to the NBH’s forecasts, the key issue ... is the extent to which the NBH acknowledges this surprise and its significance for monetary policy,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“Our expectation is that it is likely to acknowledge the data but that it will defer any discussion of its policy implications for now.” The central bank is due to issue a statement an hour after its decision, at about 1300 GMT.

Although the September inflation figures were within the target range, the NBH also needs to watch central bankers in the United States, the euro zone and the region.

A rise in interest rates elsewhere can weaken the forint if Hungarian interest rates stay low, which can generate additional inflation and more forint weakness.

The central bank expects to meet its 3 percent policy target in a sustainable manner by the middle of next year.

Some analysts expect the base rate to start to rise from 0.9 percent next year, but their median forecasts show an unchanged rate for the end of 2019, before a rise to 1.5 percent in 2020. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Andrew Heavens)