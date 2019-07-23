UPDATE 1-Hungary central bank keeps rates unchanged, as expected

* Base rate 0.9%, O/N depo rate -0.05%

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, aided by a drop in domestic inflation and prospects of global monetary easing.

The decision to keep the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05% was in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll last week.

At 1201 GMT, the forint traded at 325.45 versus the euro, unchanged from levels just before the announcement. The bank will publish a policy statement at 1300 GMT.

“We think the Council will continue to stress that there are material inflationary risks in both directions, with strong domestic demand offset by weakening external environment,” economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

A rise in Hungarian inflation to the top of the bank’s 2% to 4% target range in the first half of 2019 has fuelled expectations the bank might follow March’s 10-basis-point increase in the overnight deposit rate with another rate increase.

However, a decline in headline inflation to 3.4% in June from a seven-year high of 3.9% in May and a retreat in the bank’s closely watched gauge of lasting price trends, tax-adjusted core inflation, have tempered tightening bets.

“Overall, we think the (NBH) will maintain its cautious policy stance, with a gradual tightening in monetary conditions at quarterly policy review meetings ... but that it will not raise official rates until 2020 Q4,” the analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

Economists polled by Reuters see Hungary’s overnight deposit rate returning into positive territory only some time next year, with about 10 basis points of increases pencilled in.

The base rate is expected to remain unchanged until the end of next year, rising to 1.25% by the end of 2021, according to the poll. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)