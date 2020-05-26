UPDATE 2-Hungary central bank holds rates steady, will buy bonds sparingly

(Updates with policy statement)

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will use government bond purchases sparingly, it said on Tuesday after leaving interest rates unchanged, as its initial bond purchases slashed longer-dated debt yields and the forint stabilised.

The NBH left the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%, both in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll.

At 1317 GMT, the forint traded at 349.55 versus the euro, unchanged from levels before the rate announcement but well off record lows near 370 seen in early April, before the bank tightened policy to stem further falls.

An overwhelming majority of analysts said the bank would not change the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility over the coming month from the current 0.9%, a tool the bank uses to tackle any excessive market volatility.

“In the Monetary Council’s assessment, the 0.9% level of the one-week deposit rate is appropriate and in line with the (NBH’s) monetary policy objectives,” the Monetary Council said.

The panel said its overhauled monetary tool kit has reached its objectives and the framework was appropriate to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, the bank bought just 10 billion forints worth of government bonds from local banks, the lowest amount since it began the tenders early this month, with the pace of purchases slowing gradually every week since.

Hungarian 10-year yields have fallen by up to 50 basis points since the NBH began bond purchases in early May, while the forint is holding steady around the 350 mark per euro as central Europe’s economies gradually emerge from months-long lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, on Tuesday, the 10-year yield rose back to 2.08% , paring some of the declines of the past weeks. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)