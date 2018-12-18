UPDATE 1-Hungary keeps rates unchanged, 2019 policy tweaks in focus

* Base rate, overnight deposit rate unchanged as expected

* Bank to issue policy statement, economic forecasts at 1400 GMT

* Inflation retreat might put off policy normalisation -analysts

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left interest rates unchanged at record lows on Tuesday following a retreat by inflation in November, which some analysts said removed any near-term pressure to tighten policy.

The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate at 0.9 percent and its overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent, both in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

At 1302 GMT, the forint traded at 323.29 versus the euro, a shade weaker than 323.15 before the announcement. The bank will issue a statement at 1400 GMT, when it also releases the key figures from its quarterly inflation report.

After two months of surprising increases, inflation slowed to 3.1 percent in November from 3.8 percent in October as fuel prices fell, taking pressure off the bank for now.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the bank would probably lower its inflation forecast for 2019 from the 3.1 percent it predicted in September and maintain its relatively dovish guidance on the interest rate outlook.

“Following the sharp fall in oil prices since mid-October, we see scope for further downward pressure on inflation in the coming months,” the analysts said, forecasting an average 2.5 percent inflation rate for the coming year.

The central bank targets 3 percent headline inflation with a tolerance band of plus or minus one percentage point.

“Reflecting the more benign inflation outlook, we now see the risks to our forecast for the first 10 bps hike in official rates to +1.00 pct in 2019 Q3 (and money market normalisation in 2019H1) as being skewed towards a later move.”

According to economists polled by Reuters, the base rate is unlikely to change before 2020.

But analysts say the central bank might tighten monetary conditions before then, by cutting back the liquidity it provides to banks via its currency swaps or by raising its overnight deposit rate.

At its November meeting, the bank reiterated that it was prepared for a “gradual and cautious” normalisation of its monetary policy depending on the outlook for inflation. But it did not say when a change in policy would start.

The Czech central bank, which has a lower inflation target, is already tightening, while the Polish central bank has maintained a similar dovish stance as its Hungarian peer. The Polish benchmark rate is at 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)