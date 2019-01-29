UPDATE 2-Hungary keeps rates unchanged, no hints on timing of normalisation

(Adds detail from post-meeting statement, updates market reaction)

BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left its main interest rates unchanged at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its commitment to a “gradual and cautious” normalisation of monetary policy, without providing any new clues about the timing.

The bank kept its base rate at 0.9 percent and the overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent, both in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

At 1414 GMT, the forint traded at 317.30 versus the euro, slightly weaker than just before the bank published its policy statement.

Some market participants had expected that the bank would provide some new guidance on the policy outlook after a recent increase in core inflation, which rose to 2.9 percent last month, according to central bank data.

“Core inflation excluding indirect tax effects is likely to continue to rise in the coming quarters, which the Council will assess in terms of the sustainable achievement of the inflation target,” the Monetary Council said.

“The Monetary Council closely monitors incoming macroeconomic data and will decide to adjust monetary conditions depending on their outcome,” it said, repeating the language from its December policy meeting.

The forint has rallied over 2 percent since central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Jan. 16 that the bank could start normalising its ultra-loose policy if its favoured gauge of inflation trends reaches or exceeds 3 percent. Nagy has said this could happen in the first quarter.

Economists at Hungarian brokerage Equilor said the bank may first tweak monetary conditions at its March meeting, depending on inflation developments.

“As a start, the bank may decide to lower the stock of its FX swaps,” the analysts said. “That could kick off the normalisation of monetary policy, but we only expect the first rate increase in the fourth quarter.”

The statistics office will publish January inflation data on Feb. 12, when the central bank also issues its monthly assessment of inflation trends, including its own measure of core inflation adjusted for the effects of indirect taxes.

The next rate-setting meeting is on Feb. 26, which will be the last policy session chaired by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy before he is re-appointed for another six years, or a successor is found.

The bank said any change to its monetary policy framework would first affect its unconventional tools, which the bank has used to wrestle down interbank lending rates.