UPDATE 1-Hungary unexpectedly cuts base rate by 15 bps to 0.75%

* Base rate cut to 0.75%, O/N depo rate -0.05%

* Analysts expected no change in interest rates

* Bank to issue new economic forecasts at 1300 GMT

* Analysts expect downgrade to growth outlook

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday, sending the forint to a one-month-low versus the euro, while keeping all other interest rates unchanged.

Analysts polled by Reuters projected no change in interest rates at Tuesday’s meeting, where the bank is likely to downgrade its economic growth forecast for this year. The NBH left the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%.

The bank will issue a policy statement and updated economic projections from its quarterly inflation report at 1300 GMT. At 1209 GMT, the forint traded at 350.64 versus the euro, its weakest levels in a month.

Analysts expect Hungary’s economy to shrink by 5.1% this year after the coronavirus pandemic shut factories and curtailed activity, a far cry from the central bank’s March forecast for a 2% to 3% expansion.

Hungarian industrial output plunged by 36.8% in April as the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy into freefall, with car factories virtually halting production.

Central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said last week that Hungary’s economy could rebound quickly from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic from the third quarter and “modest growth” could still be achievable this year.

However, like his newly appointed Deputy Governor, Barnabas Virag, who took up his new position on Tuesday, he did not reiterate the bank’s March forecast, which economists have said looked overly optimistic. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King)