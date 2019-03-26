UPDATE 2-Hungary cbank to hold news conference after watershed meeting

(Adds detail, analyst comment)

* Bank to announce interest rate decision at 1300 GMT

* Slim majority of analysts see rise in O/N deposit rate

* 1400 GMT news conference marks break with general practice

* Waiting without action would harm credibility -analysts

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT on Tuesday after announcing its interest rate decision, where a slim majority of analysts have said the bank could start tightening monetary conditions.

Any measure to rein in a continued rise in core inflation would mark the end of a nearly seven-year period of rate cuts and monetary stimulus, which triggered a lending boom and supported Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s efforts to boost growth.

The bank’s news conference, held by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy and two deputy governors an hour after the Monetary Council’s rate decision marks a break with the bank’s general practice of simply issuing a statement on the policy outlook.

At 0929 GMT, the forint traded at 316.39 versus the euro, stronger than 316.8 just before the announcement.

“Hungarian inflation has steadily accelerated to the 3 percent target – hence, waiting without taking any action would be bad for (the bank’s) credibility and bad for the forint,” economists at Commerzbank said.

In a March 14-21 Reuters survey, analysts unanimously projected that the bank would leave its base rate unchanged at 0.9 percent at its Tuesday meeting.

But eight out of 13 analysts said that it would start to raise its -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate, the lower end of the bank’s “corridor” around the base rate.

Six analysts projected a 15-basis-point rise to zero. Two expected a 10-basis-point increase, as the cheap money the bank has pumped into the economy, combined with government tax cuts and wage hikes, has finally started feeding into prices.

The forint has rallied since January on expectations that tightening will begin this month, when the bank also discusses its quarterly inflation report.

Core inflation measures are above the mid-point of its 2 to 4 percent target range. Core inflation rose to a 6-year-high of 3.5 percent last month.

“We think that in this meeting the Council will announce the start of policy normalisation, i.e., closing the gap between market and policy rates, following continued emphasis on strengthening inflationary pressures in Hungary,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

“However, given the weakness in the Euro area as well as more dovish guidance from the ECB and the Fed, we expect the (Hungarian central bank) to emphasize the need for a cautious approach in tightening monetary conditions.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto, Editing by William Maclean)