UPDATE 2-Hungary's central bank holds rates, sees Q2 inflation rise as temporary

* Base rate 0.6%, O/N deposit rate -0.05%

* Forint steadies near record lows

* CPI to approach 5% in Q2, above target

* Risks skewed towards higher rates - analyst (Adds comments from central bank, analyst, updates forint)

BUDAPEST, March 23 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and said it was ready to prevent a sustained rise in inflation as the recession-hit economy starts to recover from the coronavirus shock.

The bank said it would maintain price stability during the third wave of the pandemic which has swept Hungary, pushing deaths and hospitalisations to record highs.

“It is the NBH’s clear intention to prevent the current uncertain environment from causing a sustained rise in inflation,” the Monetary Council said in a statement.

The NBH left the base rate at 0.6% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%, in line with the unanimous forecast of economists in a Reuters poll.

The bank expects inflation to approach 5% in the second quarter because of rising fuel prices and tax changes - overshooting its 2% to 4% target range - but sees inflation then returning to its target band.

However, two of its three alternative risk scenarios could lead to higher-than-expected inflation, it said.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said possible second-round effects after the economy reopens or a rise in emerging market risk aversion could boost inflation, but the bank was ready to counter any possible spillover.

“In the medium term, it is crucially important to prevent second-round impacts,” Virag told an online briefing.

Some analysts said the bank may need to tighten its 0.75% one-week deposit rate in the coming months, should the forint come under further pressure and inflation exceed expectations.

“With the forint close to an all-time low of 370/euro and inflation stubbornly high, the risks over the next few months will become increasingly skewed to higher short-term rates,” Capital Economics said in a note.

“In the meantime, the central bank will continue to use its unconventional policy tools to put downward pressure on yields at the long-end of the curve and increase access to financing to support the economy.”

At 1440 GMT, the forint traded at 366 against the euro, firmer from levels of 366.30 before the announcement, but still near record lows of 369.54 per euro hit in April 2020. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage)