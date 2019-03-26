UPDATE 3-Hungary lifts deposit rate to end seven-year easing cycle

(Updates with rate decision, analyst comment, market reaction)

* C.bank raises overnight deposit rate by 10 bps to -0.05 pct

* Slim majority of analysts had expected a rate rise

* Ends nearly seven-year period of monetary easing

* 1400 GMT news conference marks break with general practice

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank raised its overnight deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.05 percent on Tuesday, marking a new chapter after a nearly seven-year period of monetary easing.

The move had been predicted by a slim majority of analysts in a Reuters poll, as cheap money the National Bank of Hungary has pumped into the economy, combined with government tax cuts and wage hikes, has finally started feeding into prices.

“Building credibility is of primary importance for the central bank, and the effective interest rate, Bubor, levels will start to climb and this will continue,” said Zoltan Torok, an economist at Raiffeisen Bank’s Hungarian unit.

“The increase in the overnight deposit rate is a strong signal that the central bank takes its mandate seriously.”

Analysts in the March 14-21 poll unanimously and correctly projected that the bank would leave its base rate unchanged at 0.9 percent at Tuesday’s meeting.

Eight of 13 analysts polled by Reuters had said the NBH would start to raise its -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate , the lower end of the bank’s “corridor” around the base rate, although most foresaw a 15 bps rise to take the deposit rate to zero. Just two predicted the 10 bps hike.

The forint has rallied since January on expectations that tightening would begin this month. At 1306 GMT, it was trading at 316.45 versus the euro, weaker than 315.78 just before the rate announcement.

NBH Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy and two deputy governors will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT, when they will also unveil the key figures from its quarterly inflation report.

The news conference, an hour after the Monetary Council’s rate decision, marks a break with the bank’s general practice of simply issuing a statement on the policy outlook.

The tightening to rein in a rise in core inflation marks a new chapter for the bank under the recently re-appointed governor, whose easing campaign had sparked a lending boom and supported Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s efforts to boost growth.

Core inflation measures are above the mid-point of its 2 to 4 percent target range. Core inflation rose to a 6-year-high of 3.5 percent last month.

“The (central bank) is likely to refrain from delivering a strong hawkish commitment amidst a slowing external environment,” said analyst Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup.

“Thus the main message of the (Monetary Council) decision is likely to be data dependence with focus on firming the NBH’s credibility but without committing the future interest rate path.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto, Editing by Catherine Evans)