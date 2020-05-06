Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2020 / 7:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Food up, fuel down: Hungary's retail sales up 3.5% y/y in March -stats

1 Min Read

    BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Food sales soared while fuel
sales plummeted in March, adding up to a 3.5% annual growth in
Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales after a
revised 11.2% annual increase in February, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
    "The pandemic situation and the gradually introduced legal
changes concerning the retail sector affected the sales in all
types of retail outlets," the KSH said in a statement.
    Food sales rose by 12.7% year-on-year, while non-food sales
were up by 0.5% and fuel sales were 16.7% lower, it said.
    
 UNADJUSTED RETAIL SALES, Y/Y, %
 March 2020    Feb 2020  March 2019  Jan-March 2020
        3.5        11.2         6.4             7.2
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below