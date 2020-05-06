Food up, fuel down: Hungary's retail sales up 3.5% y/y in March -stats

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Food sales soared while fuel sales plummeted in March, adding up to a 3.5% annual growth in Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales after a revised 11.2% annual increase in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. "The pandemic situation and the gradually introduced legal changes concerning the retail sector affected the sales in all types of retail outlets," the KSH said in a statement. Food sales rose by 12.7% year-on-year, while non-food sales were up by 0.5% and fuel sales were 16.7% lower, it said. UNADJUSTED RETAIL SALES, Y/Y, % March 2020 Feb 2020 March 2019 Jan-March 2020 3.5 11.2 6.4 7.2 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)