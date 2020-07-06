Hungary's retail sales -2.1% in May as lockdown lifted -stats

BUDAPEST, July 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales fell by an annual 2.1% in May as a national lockdown was gradually lifted, after a 10.2% year-on-year plunge at the peak of the coronavirus crisis in April, the Central Statistics Office said on Monday. Food sales increased by 1.8% and non-food sales grew by 0.7%. Fuel sales fell by 13.8% year-on-year, it said. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (Y/Y % CHANGE) May 2020 April 2020 May 2019 Jan-May 2020 -2.1 -10.2 3.1 1.5 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)