July 6, 2020

Hungary's retail sales -2.1% in May as lockdown lifted -stats

    BUDAPEST, July 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales fell by an annual 2.1% in May as a
national lockdown was gradually lifted, after a 10.2%
year-on-year plunge at the peak of the coronavirus crisis in
April, the Central Statistics Office said on Monday.
    Food sales increased by 1.8% and non-food sales grew by
0.7%. Fuel sales fell by 13.8% year-on-year, it said.
    
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (Y/Y % CHANGE)
   May 2020  April 2020    May 2019    Jan-May 2020
       -2.1       -10.2         3.1             1.5
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
