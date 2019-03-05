Hungary's retail sales grow by 5.4 pct y/y in Jan -stats

BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.4 percent in January, accelerating from a revised 3.8-percent increase in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. The KSH shifted to a new methodology to compile data, it said, revising retail sales volume figures for the past three years. Based on the new methodology, food sales rose by 3.9 percent, non-food sales increased by 6.4 percent, while fuel sales were 7.2 percent higher year-on-year. Jan 2019 Dec 2018 Jan 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 5.4 3.8 9.7 6.6 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)