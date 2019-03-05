Consumer Goods and Retail
Hungary's retail sales grow by 5.4 pct y/y in Jan -stats

    BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 5.4 percent in
January, accelerating from a revised 3.8-percent increase in
December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
    The KSH shifted to a new methodology to compile data, it
said, revising retail sales volume figures for the past three
years.
    Based on the new methodology, food sales rose by 3.9
percent, non-food sales increased by 6.4 percent, while fuel
sales were 7.2 percent higher year-on-year.
    
   Jan 2019    Dec 2018    Jan 2018  Jan-Dec 2018
        5.4         3.8         9.7           6.6
 
 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
