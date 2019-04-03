Hungary's retail sales grow by 8.4 pct y/y in Feb -stats

BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 8.4 percent in February after a 5.4 percent increase in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. The KSH has shifted to a new methodology. Based on that food sales rose by 4.8 percent, non-food sales increased by 10.8 percent, while fuel sales were 13.8 percent higher year-on-year. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES, Y/Y Feb 2019 Jan 2019 Feb 2018 Jan-Feb 2019 8.4 5.4 7.3 6.9 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)