Hungary's retail sales grow by 8.4 pct y/y in Feb -stats

    BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 8.4 percent in
February after a 5.4 percent increase in January, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
    The KSH has shifted to a new methodology. Based on that food
sales rose by 4.8 percent, non-food sales increased by 10.8
percent, while fuel sales were 13.8 percent higher year-on-year.
    
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES, Y/Y
   Feb 2019    Jan 2019    Feb 2018  Jan-Feb 2019
        8.4         5.4         7.3           6.9
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
