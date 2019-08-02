Consumer Goods and Retail
Hungary's retail sales growth accelerates to 5.2% y/y in May -stats

    BUDAPEST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 5.2% in June after a
2.6% increase in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said
on Friday.
    According to unadjusted data, retail sales grew by 4.3% in
June in annual terms.
    Food sales rose by 2.1% year-on-year, while non-food sales
were up by 8.7% and fuel sales were 7.4% higher, it said.
    
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES GROWTH, % (Y/Y)
  June 2019    May 2019   June 2018   Jan-June 2019
        5.2         2.6         7.2             5.7
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
