Hungary's retail sales growth accelerates to 5.2% y/y in May -stats

BUDAPEST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 5.2% in June after a 2.6% increase in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. According to unadjusted data, retail sales grew by 4.3% in June in annual terms. Food sales rose by 2.1% year-on-year, while non-food sales were up by 8.7% and fuel sales were 7.4% higher, it said. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES GROWTH, % (Y/Y) June 2019 May 2019 June 2018 Jan-June 2019 5.2 2.6 7.2 5.7 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)