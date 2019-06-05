Consumer Goods and Retail
Hungary's retail sales growth picks up to 7.1% y/y in April -stats

    BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 7.1 % in April,
picking up from a revised 6.3% growth in March, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
    According to unadjusted data, retail sales grew by 8.5% in
April in annual terms.
    Food sales rose by 4.7% year-on-year, while non-food sales
were up by 6.6% and fuel sales were 5.5% higher, it said.
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (Y/Y)
 April 2019  March 2019  April 2018  Jan-April 2019
        7.1         6.3         6.1             6.8
 
 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
