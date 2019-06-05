Hungary's retail sales growth picks up to 7.1% y/y in April -stats

BUDAPEST, June 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 7.1 % in April, picking up from a revised 6.3% growth in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. According to unadjusted data, retail sales grew by 8.5% in April in annual terms. Food sales rose by 4.7% year-on-year, while non-food sales were up by 6.6% and fuel sales were 5.5% higher, it said. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (Y/Y) April 2019 March 2019 April 2018 Jan-April 2019 7.1 6.3 6.1 6.8 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)