July 4, 2019 / 7:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 2.6% y/y in May -stats

    BUDAPEST, July 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales rose by an annual 2.6% in May, slowing
sharply from a revised 7.3% growth in April, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
    According to unadjusted data, retail sales grew by 3 % in
May in annual terms.
    Food sales rose by 1% year-on-year, while non-food sales
were up by 4.8% and fuel sales were 0.8% higher, it said.
    
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (Y/Y)
   May 2019  April 2019    May 2018    Jan-May 2019
        2.6         7.3         8.0             5.8
 
 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
