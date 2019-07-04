Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 2.6% y/y in May -stats

BUDAPEST, July 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.6% in May, slowing sharply from a revised 7.3% growth in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday. According to unadjusted data, retail sales grew by 3 % in May in annual terms. Food sales rose by 1% year-on-year, while non-food sales were up by 4.8% and fuel sales were 0.8% higher, it said. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (Y/Y) May 2019 April 2019 May 2018 Jan-May 2019 2.6 7.3 8.0 5.8 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)