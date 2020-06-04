Consumer Goods and Retail
Hungary's retail sales plunge 10.2% in April as lockdown bites -stats

    BUDAPEST, June 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted
retail sales fell by 10.2% year-on-year in April
after a 3.5% increase in March as a national lockdown to contain
the spread of coronavirus hit turnover, the Central Statistics
Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
    Food sales dropped by 0.4%, non-food sales fell by 14.8% and
fuel sales plunged by 26.3% year-on-year, it said.
    
 CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (Y/Y % CHANGE)
 April 2020  March 2020  April 2019  Jan-April 2020
      -10.2         3.5         7.8             2.5
 
 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
