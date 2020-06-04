Hungary's retail sales plunge 10.2% in April as lockdown bites -stats

BUDAPEST, June 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales fell by 10.2% year-on-year in April after a 3.5% increase in March as a national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus hit turnover, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday. Food sales dropped by 0.4%, non-food sales fell by 14.8% and fuel sales plunged by 26.3% year-on-year, it said. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES (Y/Y % CHANGE) April 2020 March 2020 April 2019 Jan-April 2020 -10.2 3.5 7.8 2.5 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)