BRIEF-Richter signs licensing deal with Swedish Pharmanest

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt said on Thursday:

** Has signed licensing deal with Sweden’s Pharmanest to sell Pharmanest’s SHACT (Short Acting Lidocaine) technology, a pain relief product in Europe, Latin America and certain other markets

** Pharmanest AB is a Swedish privately held pharmaceutical company focused on new products for pain relief in gynecology and obstetrics

** Financial details of the agreement were not published

