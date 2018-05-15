Soros university says will stay in Budapest after foundation leaves

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Central European University, a graduate school started by U.S. billionaire George Soros, said on Tuesday it would stay in Hungary’s capital despite a decision by its founder’s foundation to leave.

University rector Michael Ignatieff called on the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to formally recognise that the institution had complied with a set of new regulations and should be allowed to keep operating in Hungary.

Earlier on Tuesday, Soros’ Open Society Foundations organisation said it would close its office in Budapest and move to Berlin, leaving what it called “an increasingly repressive political and legal environment” in Hungary. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Andrew Heavens)