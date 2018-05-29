Hungary tightens bill to criminalise aiding illegal migration

BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - Individuals who help migrants not entitled to protection to submit requests for asylum or who help illegal migrants gain status to stay in Hungary, will be liable to jail under proposed new legislation submitted to parliament on Tuesday.

The text of the legislation, known as the “Stop Soros” bill which was posted on parliament’s official website said: “Those who provide financial means ... or conduct this organisational activity on a regular basis will be punishable with up to one year in prison.”

The bill is a key part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigration policies.