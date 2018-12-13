Hungary bank group Takarek eyes leaner structure, lending drive

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian savings and loans group Takarek plans to close up to 300 branches and launch a large lending drive in a bid to turn its fragmented business into a competitive universal bank, its chief executive said.

The bank announced a strategy overhaul last month and its shares have risen by about 23 percent in the past six months, making it the top gainer on the Budapest Stock Exchange, as investors anticipated efficiency measures that would lift its business prospects.

Takarekbank Chairman and Chief Executive Jozsef Vida told Reuters the group aimed to shut down branches providing only basic services and would bolster its digital offering.

The overhaul would leave the group with 500 branches and 300 outlets providing supplementary services. It now has 1,140 branches, more than the eight major banks in Hungary combined.

The loss-making group, which competes with domestic OTP Bank and major foreign lenders, such as KBC and UniCredit aims for annual net profit of about 30 billion forints ($105.43 million) by 2023.

Vida said the group, which posted a loss of 12.3 billion forints under Hungarian accounting standards last year despite a general economic upswing and a boom in lending, would turn a small profit of about 4 billion forints this year.

“If we could finish next year in the positive zero range, including the costs of restructuring, that would be a big success,” Vida said.

He added the group aimed to wrestle down its cost-to-income ratio from 86 percent to around 65 percent in coming years.

“We will need a very strong increase in efficiency and a very strong increase in revenue to be able to meet these targets,” Vida said.

“Our new retail lending has reached 600 billion forints in 2018. We would like to lift that to 858 billion by 2023, or increase it by about third,” he said. The bank expects strong demand for mortgage loans in the next two years.

Takarek was also aiming for a similar increase of about 300 billion forints in corporate loans over that time frame, and would form a separate agricultural business along its corporate and retail operations.

Vida said in the long run, the group would target a return on equity of about 8 to 10 percent.