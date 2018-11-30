Hungary's Takarek group would consider Budapest Bank deal

BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hungarian savings and loans group Takarek will “look at” Budapest Bank if the state-owned lender comes up for privatisation, its Chairman and Chief Executive Jozsef Vida said on Friday.

“The group is not preparing for an acquisition process but is charting its own path,” Vida told a news conference in response to a question.

“However, if it comes up for sale, we well obviously look at it, as I am sure many others will,” Vida said. “But at this stage we should not be thinking about this, but focus on our own matters to be sorted out.”

The Hungarian government has said it aims to privatise Budapest Bank but has not set a timeframe. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)