Hungary to cooperate with Huawei in 5G network rollout - news agency MTI

BUDAPEST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hungary will cooperate with Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in building its high-speed 5G network, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at an event in China, national news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.

Szijjarto said Huawei would cooperate with Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom in the 5G rollout. Hungary launched its 5G tender in June.

Earlier this year, Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics told Reuters that Hungary had no evidence that equipment from Huawei posed a security threat. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)