Hungary will have to play role in 5G network building -minister

BUDAPEST, June 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will have to play some role in the construction of 5G network in co-operation with service providers to accelerate the build-up of the new infrastructure, Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics said.

“The state has to play some role in the construction of 5G network infrastructure, otherwise it could be slow,” Palkovics told a conference on Tuesday. “If we co-ordinate this with service providers, the build-up of the infrastructure can be faster.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)