Romania-based Digi ruled out of bidding for Hungary 5G spectrum

BUDAPEST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Romania-based Digi Communications has been ruled out of the bidding process for high-speed 5G mobile spectrum in Hungary, national telecoms regulator NMHH said on Thursday.

The announcement follows a preliminary ruling in September, which excluded Digi and named registered bidders as Deutsche Telekom’s local unit Magyar Telekom, Britain’s Vodafone and Telenor.

The NMHH said Digi was not registered because it failed to meet the requirements for bidding. It did not elaborate.

Digi can appeal the ruling in court, the regulator said.

A spokesman for Digi in Hungary had no immediate comment.

The regulator, which launched the 5G tender process in June, had previously aimed to wrap up the sale of more than 400 MHz of spectrum by the end of October or early November. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Edmund Blair)