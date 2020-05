BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus of 436 million euros in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday based on preliminary data. Exports dropped by an annual 7.3% in euro terms in March, while imports fell by 5.5% year-on-year, the KSH said. March March 2019 Jan-March Jan-March 2020 2019 2020 436 644 1,803 1,990 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)