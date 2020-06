June 29 (Reuters) - Oil industry manufacturer and services provider Hunting Plc said on Monday it has cut 25% of its workforce, citing a decline in trading within most of the group’s businesses during the second quarter due to lower oil prices.

Hunting said the job cuts from the end-2019 level will largely be completed by the month end. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)