Dec 17 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said on Monday it expects oil and gas explorers to defer some projects as a recent fall in crude prices is expected to hit their budgets in the short term.

The company, which supplies equipment to oil and gas exploration companies, said results for the January-November period were in line with management’s expectations. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)