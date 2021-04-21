Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Oil services firm Hunting first quarter earnings in line with view despite Texas hit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oilfield services group Hunting Plc said on Wednesday its first-quarter earnings were in line with expectations despite a hit to the company’s Texas facilities in February when the U.S. state faced severe cold weather.

The company said it recorded a small core loss in the quarter due to subdued offshore drilling activities throughout the second half of 2020 that carried into this year.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

