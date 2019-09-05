Huntington among companies awarded U.S. govt. contract valued at $17 bln

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. nuclear-powered ship maker Huntington Ingalls Industries said on Thursday it was among the 16 companies awarded an intelligence analysis contract by the U.S. government.

The contract has a potential value of $17 billion and a base period of five years, the company said.

Huntington will provide a wide range of analytic and operational support services to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency as part of the contract. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)