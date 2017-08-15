FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huntington Ingalls Industries to pay $9.2 mln over false claims case
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 2 months ago

Huntington Ingalls Industries to pay $9.2 mln over false claims case

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Defense contractor Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will pay $9.2 million to settle civil charges that it violated the False Claims Act by overbilling for labor on U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

The company settled the case without admitting any liability in the matter. The Justice Department said the allegations date back as far as 2003, and were originally made in a whistleblower lawsuit brought by Byron Faulkner, a former HII employee. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

