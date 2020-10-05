Ex-EPA general counsel Matthew Leopold lands at Hunton Andrews Kurth

Matthew Leopold, who helped defend the Trump administration’s environmental and natural resources policies for two years as general counsel of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has found a new home at Hunton Andrews Kurth.

Leopold is joining the firm’s environmental practice as a partner in Washington, D.C., Hunton said on Monday. In that role, he will advise clients that are litigating high-stakes environmental matters and navigating state and federal regulations, the firm said.

