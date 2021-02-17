U.S. can seize convicted ex-Hunton partner's retirement account - judge

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday rejected a bid by the ex-wife of a once-fugitive former law firm partner to challenge the U.S. government’s seizure of $788,290 in his retirement account after he was convicted of fraud.

The ruling concerned the only known asset of former Hunton & Williams partner Scott Wolas, who spent two decades as a fugitive avoiding charges that he helped run a $100 million pyramid scheme in New York before being arrested over a different fraud in Massachusetts.

