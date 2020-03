March 3 (Reuters) - British advertising and marketing company Huntsworth has agreed to be bought by U.S.-based private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about 400 million pounds ($511 million), the companies said on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Huntsworth, which owns public relations firm Citigate, will receive 108 pence per share in cash, representing a 50% premium to the stock’s Monday closing price.