IN BRIEF: Higher deductibles apply to Hurricane Harvey flooding claims – 5th Circuit

Real estate investor Pan Am Equities Inc cannot recover insurance proceeds for nearly $6.8 million in flood damage from Hurricane Harvey because its policies from Lexington Insurance Co provided far higher deductibles for damages from a “named storm,” the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed.

Pan Am suffered $6.6 million in damage to one Houston office building and $182,500 to another when Harvey stalled over Texas in August 2017, dropping 60 inches of rain in four days.

