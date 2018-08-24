FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 7:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Par Pacific Hawaii refinery shut ahead of hurricane -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds second company shutting retail stations)

HOUSTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings shut its 93,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery at Kapolei, Hawaii, on Friday as Hurricane Lane began battering the chain of islands, a company spokesman said.

“We have only minimal staff at the refinery,” said Par Hawaii spokesman Lance Tanaka. “We hope to restart as quickly as possible.”

Island Energy Services, which operates a 54,000 bpd refinery in Kapolei, said it was closing seven retail filling stations on the island of Oahu, where the refinery is located.

Island Energy did not provide an update on the refinery’s status.

Kapolei is 5 miles (8 km) west of Pearl Harbor.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

