Norwegian cruise operator signs rotten fish biogas deal

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian cruise ship operator Hurtigruten has signed a 7.5-year deal to buy liquefied biogas (LBG) made from dead fish and other organic waste to power its vessels, the firm said on Thursday.

Under the contract with Biokraft, Hurtigruten ships will start receiving near-daily supplies of LBG, with the first delivery taking place in 2020, it added.

The company last year said would invest about $800 million to refit six vessels to partly run on the renewable fuel. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)