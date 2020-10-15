Husch gives virtual office high marks after 3 months: 'This is definitely going to be a trend'

Three months into its experiment with cloud-based lawyering, Husch Blackwell is already calling its new virtual “office” a success, pointing to new additions and predicting the model will spread.

J.Y. Miller, managing partner of The Link - the firm’s name for the office - said it has expanded “faster than planned,” adding eight people since it launched with 50 lawyers and staff in July. And as continued remote work during the pandemic has altered law firms’ real estate and recruiting calculus, he said other firms are watching closely.

