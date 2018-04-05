FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Husky Energy CFO McKenzie resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

April 5 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Thursday its chief financial officer, Jon McKenzie, has resigned effective immediately.

The company did not give any reason for McKenzie’s departure.

Husky named Controller Jeff Hart as interim CFO and said it would update on its five-year plan and 2022 targets at its 2018 Investor Day to be held next month.

The company is facing provincial and federal charges related to a July 2016 pipeline leak that spilled oil into a river in Western Canada. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sriraj Kalluvila)

