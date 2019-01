Jan 8 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday it will conduct a strategic review and considering a sale of its sale of its non-core downstream assets.

The company said the assets would include its Canadian retail and commercial fuels business and its Prince George Refinery.

The company said it intends to focus on its core assets in Atlantic Canada and the Asia Pacific region. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)